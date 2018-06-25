Carlos Lopez Jr. has passed away at the age of 35.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirms to E! News that the actor, best known for his work on truTV's Operation Repo, was discovered dead from an apparent suicide at his home in downtown Los Angeles. An autopsy for the actor is pending, though it's reported he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news and cite law enforcement sources, Lopez's roommate discovered his body on Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.