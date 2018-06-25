Hollywood aestheticians and dermatologists know good skin.

They know how to treat it, what to treat it with and even what to use to safely cover it in times of need. That's why we asked these skin pros, who deal with high-profile clients on the day to day, what they prefer to use when it comes to cover up. Because if they are willing to put it on their own skin, it's worth a try on ours.

Some have already shared their tried-and-true foundations—now we're getting the recommendations for concealers that won't look too cake-y or, more importantly, clog pores. Emily Ratajkowski's facialist prefers a creamy prestige product; while, Sofia Vergara's derm opts for a concealer stick perfect for on-the-go application and under-eye baggage. But there are also a few under-the-radar options you may have never heard of but need to try, stat.