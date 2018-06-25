Adam Rippon, Jerry Rice and More Athletes Pose Nude for ESPN The Magazine's 2018 Body Issue

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, ESPN, Body Issue, 2018, Cover

Courtesy ESPN The Magazine/Photo by Radka Leitmeritz

The bodies are back—and history is being made! 

In honor of its annual Body IssueESPN The Magazine debuted its slate of athletic cover stars for 2018. Spoiler alert: there was no clothing involved. 

From a 22-year-old former Rookie of the Year to a retired, three-time Super Bowl champion, this year's issue features 10 athletes ranging in shape, age, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and sport. 

Among those celebrated on a cover this year are Adam Rippon, an Olympic figure skater and the first openly gay United States male athlete to win a medal in a Winter Olympics, as well as retired football star Jerry Rice and all-time NCAA home run leader Lauren Chamberlain

As a milestone moment in the magazine's history, one of the covers also features couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe—the first openly gay couple to be included on a Body Issue cover. 

Check out all of the incredible covers in E!'s gallery below and visit ESPN's online version of the issue here

Photos

Athletes Pose Nude for ESPN the Magazine's 2018 Body Issue

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Shows Off New Tattoo After Becoming a "New Person With a New Life"

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Go-To Moisturizer Is Sold Every 15 Seconds

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's Facialist and More Share Best Concealers

Kanye West Feared Kim Would Leave Him Over Slavery Comments

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian Might Divorce Him Over Slavery Comments

Cardi B's Empire

Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.