Offset Calls Cardi B His "Wife" Amid Secret Wedding Reports

Is Cardi B a married woman?

Offset hinted he and the "Bodak Yellow" artist have already tied the knot at the 2018 BET Awards Sunday.

After the Migos member took the stage to accept the Best Group Award, he called Cardi B by a special name.

"Thank God!" he said. "I thank my wife; you should thank yours."

A day later, TMZ reported the two stars secretly tied the knot in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2017. The celebrity news outlet linked to a marriage certificate that uses both celebs' birth names: Kiari Kenrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar.

Fans watched Offset pop the question at Power 99's Powerhouse event in October. The hip-hop artist took the stage and presented Cardi B with an enormous eight carat engagement ring.

"I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain't a dream," Cardi B wrote alongside an Instagram video of her diamond sparkler. "Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me."