Nonetheless, the fashion show doesn't last much longer as Nikki finds her dream dress in gown No. 3. Stepping out in a strapless floor length lace ball gown with a long-sleeve sweetheart neckline overlay, Nikki is all smiles!

"Oh my gosh, I just got goosebumps," the mother of one shares. "It's stunning. I feel like this is exactly what you've been looking for."

"I love this," Nikki gushes. "I feel like a Barbie!"

Third time's the charm, right? Brie certainly agrees.

"It's so funny because you always know when a bride finds her dress," Brie happily states. "When they walk out and it's like this big smile and they feel like a queen, you're just like, 'That's it. That's the smile I've been looking for lately!'"

"And I just feel like now we've just made a turn, like things are gonna start feeling really special. Like, 'Hey I'm getting married,'" she concludes about her sister's big day.

