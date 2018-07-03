The wedding is back on and that means Nikki Bella has even less time to plan her wedding to John Cena.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki scrambles to work out all the details of her big day without John by her side.

"There's a lot of things that we actually need to think about, like the actual ceremony, like music for the ceremony," the wedding planner tells Nikki. "Oh, that's right," an overwhelmed Nikki realizes.

"It's so tough making these decisions on my own because I just think about like, what will John like and I don't want him to be disappointed and I want him to love this wedding just as much as I'm going to," Nikki confesses to the camera. "I kinda get nervous making these decisions 'cause it's like, we called the wedding off and since we want to keep our same date, we lost a lot of time."