Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison Dead: "The Old Man" Was 77

Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison has died.

The star often referred to as "the old man" was 77.

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop confirmed the news on Monday. According to a statement on the company's Facebook page, Harrison was "surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully."

"The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss," part of the statement read. "He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show Pawn Stars."