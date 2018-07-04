We've gone country!

In case you didn't know, today is National Country Music Day. Yes, it's also Independence Day, but who says you can't celebrate two holidays on one day?

In fact, if you do decide to make National Country Music Day your other favorite July fourth holiday it'll give you an even better excuse to listen your favorite country tunes while having that beach party you've been gearing up for all summer long.

Plus, country music and America go together almost as well as cowboys and their boots, so doubling down on these two holidays is really a no-brainer.

In honor of National Country Music Day we've decided to ask you a big question...which country music singer is your favorite of all time? We know you're supposed to be unwinding and just listening to your favorite country song today, but voting for your favorite artist is a little more fun, don't you think?

Since country music has been around for a long time we know this task isn't easy, but there's really no wrong answer.

That being said there are a few artists that we love that should be on your radar when voting on this topic. Scroll through our favorite country stars below and then cast your vote.

Come on y'all, you know you want to!