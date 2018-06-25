Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Domestic Battery

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 8:40 AM
There's new behind-the-scenes drama for reality star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's ex, Jen Harley.
Harley was arrested on Monday for alleged domestic battery, E! News can confirm. She was taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, according to inmate in-custody records. The 31-year-old new mom's bail was set at $3,000 and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
E! News has reached out to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star's rep for comment.
The former couple, who welcomed daughter Ariana Sky in early April, have had a tumultuous relationship off-camera as issues in their romance played out on the MTV series. Behind the scenes, the two got into a vicious social media fight at the end of the month, which Ronnie later apologized for. The two split soon after.
"He apologized for everything and admitted where he had been wrong but he also wants what's best for his daughter and he realizes this is not a healthy environment for her," a source told E! News of their breakup.
In early June, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to E! News that the two got into a physical altercation at Planet Hollywood, sparked by the sudden death of her dog. Harley called authorities to report the fight and police later determined through conversations with the reality star and hotel security that she had been the "aggressor."
Though she was considered a suspect and wanted for domestic violence, he declined to press charges at the time. Harley denied hitting the reality star.
