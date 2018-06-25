It was a "A Great Day in Hollywood" for Netflix during the BET Awards. The streaming giant dropped a new spot during the award show featuring 47 black Netflix talent and behind-the-scenes creative who are responsible for more than 20 original shows, movies and documentaries.

The spot, which is a reimagining of the famous 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem" that featured 57 notable jazz musicians assembled together, was directed by Lacey Duke, and the final photo, above, was shot by Kwaku Alston.

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin provided the narration over shots of the likes of Ava DuVernay, Laverne Cox and Spike Lee.