Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop and an EMT

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 7:00 AM
Heather Locklear is in trouble with the law...again.
One week after the Melrose Place star was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, E! News has confirmed she has been arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.
Police arrested Locklear at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and booked her hours later at 2:01 a.m. She received two misdemeanor charges, both for battery upon an officer and emergency personnel.
Officers arrived at Locklear's home after 11 p.m. and found her "extremely intoxicated" and arguing with family and friends, a watch commander at the Ventura County Sherriff's Office told E! News. Officers tried to separate her from the group, at which point she assaulted a deputy, leading to her arrest. "Before taking her in, they wanted to get her medically cleared, due to the level of her intoxication and behavior. So, an ambulance was called," the watch commander said. "As she was being treated, she kicked an EMT, which is a crime. That resulted in her second charge." Locklear was taken to the hospital for treatment, then transferred to jail.
The 56-year-old T.J. Hooker actress is currently being held on $20,000 bail.
E! News has reached out to Locklear's lawyer for additional comment.
Locklear was arrested in February for felony domestic violence against her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, but was only charged with misdemeanor battery on a peace officer; police had responded to a call about a domestic disturbance, where the actress threatened to shoot any officer who returned to her home. "You f--king deserve your kids to die! You f--king deserve it!" she screamed, according to police. "And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"
"She claimed to be injured, but we didn't see any sign of that," Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian later told The New York Post. "We determined she had battered her boyfriend." In April, Locklear's lawyer appeared in court on her behalf to enter a not guilty plea.
Locklear is expected to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
TMZ first reported the news of Locklear's arrest.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
