Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop and an EMT

Heather Locklear is in trouble with the law...again.

One week after the Melrose Place star was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, E! News has confirmed she has been arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

Police arrested Locklear at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and booked her hours later at 2:01 a.m. She received two misdemeanor charges, both for battery upon an officer and emergency personnel.

Officers arrived at Locklear's home after 11 p.m. and found her "extremely intoxicated" and arguing with family and friends, a watch commander at the Ventura County Sherriff's Office told E! News. Officers tried to separate her from the group, at which point she assaulted a deputy, leading to her arrest. "Before taking her in, they wanted to get her medically cleared, due to the level of her intoxication and behavior. So, an ambulance was called," the watch commander said. "As she was being treated, she kicked an EMT, which is a crime. That resulted in her second charge." Locklear was taken to the hospital for treatment, then transferred to jail.

The 56-year-old T.J. Hooker actress is currently being held on $20,000 bail.