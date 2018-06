Prince William Recreates One of Kate Middleton's Childhood Photos

Upon visiting the ruins, the childhood photograph of the trio was also on display, solidifying the twinning moment.

Before flying to Israel, Prince William is scheduled to travel to the north of Jordan for a visit to a new Quick Reaction Force base to watch pre-deployment drills and meet with British officers attached to the Jordanian armed forces. He will also meet with women who have helped build and have benefitted from the Dar Na'mah Center, a project of the Princess Taghrid Institute, which works to support women of all ages develop their own livelihoods and support their families and communities.

During a visit to the Al Quds College, the British royal will mingle with young Jordanians and Syrian refugees enrolled in its media school as part of a partnership with Middlesex University. He will cap off the leg of the trip with Jordanian Air Ambulance crews at Marka airport, where he will be able to check out their helicopters.