Prince William Recreates One of Kate Middleton's Childhood Photos

In 1984, Middleton's family moved to Jordan when she was 2 years old and her sister just a baby. At the time, Michael was a British Airways manager and had been relocated to Amman for work. The future Duchess of Cambridge attended an English language nursery school until the family returned to their native Berkshire in 1986.

"My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child

when her father worked for British Airways in Amman," he told attendees at a reception at the British ambassador to Jordan's residence in Amman on Sunday.