6 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 BET Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre & Amanda Williams | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 6:18 AM
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx hosted the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.
Kendrick Lamar took home several of the top trophies in the music categories, including Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award. Cardi B also won Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award and Beyoncé won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award. As for top movie winners, Black Panther was the main champion. The film won the Best Movie Award, and Chadwick Boseman took home the Best Actor Award.
There were also a number of star-studded performances. Both Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monáe took the stage.
Still, there was plenty of behind-the-scenes action. Here's a roundup of the things viewers didn't get to see on TV.
1. Nicki Minaj leaves after losing to Cardi B: According to an insider, the "Anaconda" artist left the award show after she lost a trophy to Cardi B.
2. John Legend had a sweet fan encounter: After appearing on stage, Legend returned to his seat to find a seat-filler holding his spot. An insider told E! News the fan "freaked out in excitement"—spurring a laugh and a smile from the singer.
3. Attendees get ready to pop bottles: During a commercial break, it was revealed that shots and champagne were going to be handed out. The crowd screamed in excitement.
Bennett Raglin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET
4. Safaree supports from the crowd: Minaj's ex, Safaree, sat about five rows back from the stage while she performed.
5. Foxx and his daughter share a daddy-daughter moment backstage: Before the host took the stage, he posed for a picture with his daughter Corinne.
6. T.I., Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J say hello: The three stars greeted each other and posed for pictures during the commercial break.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?