Jessica Alba Uses This Product to Fix Creases in her Concealer

The beauty pro is referring to Honest Beauty's all-purpose beauty ointment, Magic Balm. Made from sunflower oil, olive oil, coconut oil and other natural ingredients, the website states that $18 product can be used on the cheekbones (as a natural highlighter), cuticles, lips and anywhere else you have dryness. Small enough to fit in your pocket, it's a skin-care staple.

Now, it's also a makeup must-have.

He continued, "So what it does is it kinda breaks the pigment down a bit and just really makes the emollient work it's magic, so it looks like skin...And then you're gonna see that it just really brightens up that area and breaks down any kind of cakeyness from the concealer or foundation that you've done."

And with a few taps of his fingers on the model's eye, our problem was gone—just like magic!