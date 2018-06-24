Ben Affleck Has Double Date With Lindsay Shookus and Her Parents

Juliano-rol/X17online.com
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 24, 2018 5:27 PM
Juliano-rol/X17online.com
Time to meet the parents!
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus had a double date with her parents, Christine and Robert, on Saturday night—and things appeared to go swimmingly!
The 45-year-old superstar and the Saturday Night Live dined out at French-Asian restaurant Cassia in Santa Monica, Calif.
For the outing, Lindsay donned a peach sweater and nude suede bomber jacket. Her beau opted for a Gucci leather bomber jacket and jeans.
An eyewitness tells E! News that Lindsay sipped on a glass of wine during the intimate dinner. The group of four were photographed laughing and enjoying their meal together.
A source tells E! News that Ben, Lindsay, her parents and her 5-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to producer Kevin Miller are all staying at the movie star's new home in the Pacific Palisades and that the group went on a hike together on Sunday.
Almost a year ago, Lindsay was thrust into the spotlight when news broke that Affleck was dating the New York-based producer after his headline-making split with Jennifer Garner.
Last month, Shookus opened up about what it's like to find herself in the limelight during a rare interview with Elle,
"My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend," she said. "Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."
The pair first made headlines on July 6, 2017 when they stepped out for dinner in the Pacific Palisades.
Meanwhile, Affleck is known for being very involved in the lives of his three children, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?