Prince Harry Visits Africa Without Meghan Markle for Solo Charity Trip

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 24, 2018 4:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He's on the move!

A little over a month after his headline-making wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has set out for a "private visit" Pitseng, Lesotho, which is located in South Africa.

 The red-headed royal is visiting the opening of a new dining hall at the Phelisanong Children’s Centres on behalf of the Sentebale charity which he co-founded with his friend Prince Seeiso in 2006.

A spokeswoman for Harry's charity Sentebale, which means "forget me not" told several outlets, "The Duke was on a private visit to see the work of Sentebale at a camp for vulnerable children and young people, as well as other projects funded by the charity. During his private working visit to Sentebale in Lesotho, the Duke visited one of Sentebale's community-led partners for the opening of a new dining hall." The spokeswoman continued, "This was funded by the charity and will provide a space for children to eat together and have an indoor space to play."

 The charity's website explains, "Sentebale supports the mental health and well-being of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Our programmes of education and care provide the tools and knowledge this vulnerable generation need to live long, happy, healthy lives in future [sic]."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Kensington Palace has confirmed to People that Markle did not travel with her new husband.

Kensington Palace also said that Harry is slated to attend a board meeting of Africa Parks, a conservation charity he is an advocate for in Botswana. It's quite a short trip as Harry will be attending the reception for the Queen’s Young Leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The Palace also confirmed that his new bride will be at the event as well.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Prince Harry , Meghan Markle
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck Has Double Date With Lindsay Shookus and Her Parents

Jamie Foxx, DJ Khaled

BET Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Janelle Monae, 2018 BET Awards

BET Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sophia Richie Get Playful as They Step Out for Smoothies

Kate Walsh, Pride Parade

13 Reasons Why Co-Stars and More Celebrate Love at 2018 New York City LGBT Pride March

Prince William

Prince William Visits Tech Lab in Jordan and Expresses Hope for His Kids to Learn to Code

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.