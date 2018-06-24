Best Dressed Stars at BET Awards 2018: Janelle Monae, Ne-Yo and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jun. 24, 2018 6:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Janelle Monae, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

It's a celebration! 

Based on the red carpet alone, the BET Awards 2018 show is going to be a good time. Celebrities, from pop culture icons like Ne-Yo to everyone's favorite reality TV stars, are making a real effort to reveal their personal style through designer wears. That's what distinguishes this red carpet from the rest. The star-studded event celebrates African-American culture, and thus provides a unique opportunity for attendees to share that part of themselves through fashion.

Head wraps, bright colors, designer streetwear, African prints—the celebration of individualism and culture is real. 

Case in point: Janelle Monáe. The Dirty Computer singer wore a rainbow-toned gown in celebration of Pride Month—a perfect example of the power of fashion as a means of self-expression.

Photos

BET Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Check out more best dressed celebrities above!

Which look was your favorite?

RELATED ARTICLE: A Look Back at the BET Awards' Best Looks of All Time

RELATED ARTICLE: How Rihanna Enhances Her Best Assets—and How You Can, Too

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Janelle Monáe , Fashion , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , 2018 BET Awards , Apple News , Red Carpet
Latest News
Nicki Minaj, 2018 BET Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amber Rose Brings Old Hollywood Glam to 2018 BET Awards

Skai Jackson, 2018 BET Awards

BET Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Amber Rose, 2018 BET Awards

BET Awards 2018: Riskiest Looks

Ashanti, YG, 2018 BET Awards

Riskiest Looks at BET Awards 2018: Ashanti, Luke James and More

ESC: Rebecca Kufrin

Saturday Savings: Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Open-Toe Booties Are $20

Shopping: Summer Hats

16 Cute Hats That Should Be In Your Summer Wardrobe

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.