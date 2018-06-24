BET Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Janelle Monae, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Let's get this party started!

The 2018 BET Awards are here and they're in full swing! 

The show, hosted by Jamie Foxx, is gearing up to be quite a night of thrills and chills with performances by 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Miguel, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj.

DJ Khaled has the most nominations tonight with six nods, including Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Kendrick Lamar is also a nominee in five categories, and Migos and SZA have four nominations each.

Cardi BBruno MarsDrakeBeyoncé and Jay-Z are also in the running in multiple categories. 

In addition, Tiffany HaddishLupita Nyong'oIssa RaeAngela BassettLetitia Wright and Taraji P. Henson are up for the Best Actress Award. Chadwick BosemanMichael B. JordanDonald GloverSterling K. BrownDenzel Washington and Daniel Kaluuya are in the running for the Best Actor Award.

Check out what everyone's wearing on the BET red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...

Photos

BET Awards 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2018 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

