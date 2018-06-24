World's Ugliest Dog 2018 Is English Bulldog Zsa Zsa

Zsa Zsa, The World's Ugliest Dog Competition

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

What a good girl!

Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English bulldog, won the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest on Saturday at the Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center in Petaluma, California.

The dog, whose tongue hangs down from her mouth almost to the ground, beat 13 other pooches at the completion. Zsa Zsa had spent five years in one of the state of Missouri's numerous puppy mills before the group Underdog Rescue purchased her at a dog auction. A Minnesota woman named Megan Brainard adopted Zsa Zsa four years ago and named her after Hollywood glamour star Zsa Zsa Gabor, who died in 2016 at age 99.

Competitors included a Chinese Crested-Dachshund mix and a Chihuahua.

Photos

World's Ugliest Dog Contest Winners: 2007 to Present

Brainard told the New York Times that she and her family drove 30 hours from Minnesota to California to enter Zsa Zsa in the competition. She said the dog got a pink manicure and wore a sparkly pink collar. 

"She is just so ugly, she's beautiful," Brainard told the newspaper.

The family won a $1,500 prize and a hot pink trophy.

Last year, a 125-pound Neapolitan mastiff named Martha won the title. In 2016, a 17-year-old blind Chinese crested Chihuahua named Sweepee Rambo received the honor.

