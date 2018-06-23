Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Miles With His Great Grandmother

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 5:59 PM

It's all about the generations!

Chrissy Teigen made sure to get in some family time, bringing her newborn son, Miles Stephens, to hang with husband John Legend's paternal grandmother Marjorie Stephens and a smiling family member named Dede.

On Saturday, the social media star posted a photo of the newborn being held by his great grandmother and she wrote, "Miles with Dede and Granny!"

The little guy was outfitted in striped ensemble with cozy socks.

Miles Theodore Stephens was born on May 16.

On May 20, the social media star posted the first pic of her cuddly son and shared his name with the world. The mom of two wrote, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Their newborn son joins the couple's two-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen's Second Pregnancy Style

On May 28, Chrissy also posted of pic of Luna doting on her baby bro, which received over two million Likes on the social media platform.

Hours after announcing the baby boy's name Legend appeared at the  2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet and explained the reason for picking the name Miles.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he explained to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the referencing Nina Simone

"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the star continued. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"

He also looks like a little love bug!

Two years ago, John also took to Instagram to show a grandma meet-and-greet, sharing an image of his mother Phyllis Stephens meeting baby Luna.

On June 8, 2016, John wrote, "My beautiful mother came this weekend to meet her 9th grandchild!"

It's all about the strong ladies!

