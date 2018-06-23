Josh Duhamel And Eiza González Get Cozy During Shopping Date

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 7:55 PM

Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzalez

EVGA / Stefan / BACKGRID

The summer is heating up and it appears that so is Josh Duhamel and Eiza González's rumored romance

The rumored new couple was spotted on their way to Bloomingdale's in Los Angeles. The two were arm in arm. Eiza was photographed holding onto Josh's arm and kissing his shoulder. An eyewitness said, "the pair seem smitten" as they enjoyed a day to themselves. 

The two looked casual during their daytime date. For the outing, Eiza opted for a red sweater and black pants. Meanwhile, Josh donned a black t-shirt and black pants.

Just two weeks ago, Josh and Baby Driver actress were photographed together for the first time, on what appeared to be a dinner date, following months of romance rumors.

On June 10, they were photographed outside the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. González wore a red pantsuit with a black top. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the two had dinner there and then left in Duhamel's truck.

On June 11, the two went out for breakfast, an eyewitness said, adding, "Josh was wearing the same clothes that he wore to dinner the night before. They sat across from each other and talked intimately. They both wore baseball caps and were leaning across the table talking. Josh paid for breakfast and they left again in his truck."

The two had first sparked speculating they were dating in February, about five months after the actor and Fergieannounced they had split after eight years of marriage. Duhamel, 45, and González, 28, have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

