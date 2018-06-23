The summer is heating up and it appears that so is Josh Duhamel and Eiza González's rumored romance.

The rumored new couple was spotted on their way to Bloomingdale's in Los Angeles. The two were arm in arm. Eiza was photographed holding onto Josh's arm and kissing his shoulder. An eyewitness said, "the pair seem smitten" as they enjoyed a day to themselves.

The two looked casual during their daytime date. For the outing, Eiza opted for a red sweater and black pants. Meanwhile, Josh donned a black t-shirt and black pants.

Just two weeks ago, Josh and Baby Driver actress were photographed together for the first time, on what appeared to be a dinner date, following months of romance rumors.

On June 10, they were photographed outside the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. González wore a red pantsuit with a black top. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the two had dinner there and then left in Duhamel's truck.