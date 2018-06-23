Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Think pink!

Chanel Iman took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she and her new hubby Sterling Shepard were expecting a baby girl. This is the couple's first child.

The supermodel, who wed the footballer in March, posted a photo of the duo on Instagram lovingly sitting atop a pink and gold couch on a lawn with the caption, "It's a GIRL." The image also had a series of joyful emojis in celebration of their little lady.

After a whirlwind four month engagement, the Victoria's Secret Angel tied the knot with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard in front of 300 friends and family members at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 3. The blushing bride wore two gorgeous gowns by Zuhair Murad.