by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 12:31 PM
Sarah Hyland is back home and on the mend after her recent health scare.
The 27-year-old Modern Family star shocked fans on Thursday night when she posted on Instagram Stories a selfie showing her sporting a swollen face in a hospital room. She said she was admitted on Monday and was "torn from work against my will." She did not reveal her ailment. In 2012, Hyland revealed she underwent a kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia. In 2017, she said her face is swollen from life-saving medication, noting the popular steroid Prednisone.
"Sarah had a scare and was hospitalized," a source told People on Saturday. "It was scary but thankfully she is better and is home."
The actress is currently missing her boyfriend, former Bachelorette star Wells Adams, who recently flew to Mexico to film Bachelor in Paradise season five. The two went public with their relationship late last year.
"I miss this one a lot...coming home soon baby!" Adams wrote on Instagram Stories early on Saturday, alongside a photo of him with Hyland.
Hyland posted a screenshot of his post on her own feed, writing, "Man, I miss my baby."
Hyland was active on Twitter early on Thursday, responding to a joke posted by Adams.
The source told People that Adams and the actress' friends and family have been supportive and that Hyland is "looking forward to getting back to work next week."
