Radio Disney Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Disney Enterprises, Inc.
It's time to find out who took home the top honors at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards!
Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, BTS, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini and Maroon 5 were all up for awards during the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this weekend. So which celebs won the top awards? We're bringing you all the winning details!
Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Janet Jackson received special honors at the ceremony. See who else won a 2018 Radio Disney Music Award:
"You Know You Love Them—Best Duo/Group (Presented By KRAFT® Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)"
BTS - WINNER
Clean Bandit
Echosmith
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
"The One—Best Artist"
Shawn Mendes - WINNER
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
"The Bestest—Song of the Year"
"Havana" – Camila Cabello - WINNER
"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift
"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
"There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" – Shawn Mendes
"Wolves" – Selena Gomez & Marshmello
"XOXO—Best Crush Song"
"Perfect" – Ed Sheeran - WINNER
"I Like Me Better" – Lauv
"Ins and Outs" – Sofia Carson
"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Why" – Sabrina Carpenter
"#SQUADGOALS—Fiercest Fans"
BTS Army - BTS - WINNER
Mellogang - Marshmello
Megatronz – Meghan Trainor
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
"The Buzz—Breakout Artist of the Year"
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Charlie Puth
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Marshmello
"The Freshest—Best New Artist"
Bebe Rexha - WINNER
Cheat Codes
Hey Violet
Lauv
Why Don't We
"So Happy—Best Song that Makes You Smile"
"DNA" - BTS - WINNER
"I Miss Those Days" – Bleachers
"No Excuses" – Meghan Trainor
"One Foot" – Walk the Moon
"So Much More Than This" – Grace VanderWaal
"Doubletap—Favorite Social Music Artist"
Max & Harvey - WINNER
Alex Aiono
Carson Lueders
Chloe x Halle
HRVY
Rudy Mancuso
"Stuck in Our Heads—Best Song To Lip Sync To"
"New Rules" – Dua Lipa - WINNER
"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift
"Sorry Not Sorry" – Demi Lovato
"These Girls" – Why Don't We
"This Is Me" – Keala Settle
"When The Beat Drops!—Best Dance Track"
"Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" – BTS - WINNER
"Friends" – Justin Bieber & BloodPop
"Let Me Go" – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso f. Florida Georgia Line & watt
"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
"Silence" – Marshmello f. Khalid
"Play It Again!—Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - WINNER
"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Take Back Home Girl" – Chris Lane & Tori Kelly
"Unforgettable" – Thomas Rhett
"You Broke Up With Me" – Walker Hayes
"The Bestest!—Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"
Kelsea Ballerini - WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Luke Bryan
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
"The Freshest!—Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"
Carly Pearce - WINNER
Devin Dawson
Jillian Jacqueline
Jordan Davis
LANCO
"Mashup!—Best Collaboration"
"It Ain't Me" – Kygo & Selena Gomez - WINNER
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"No Promises" – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
"Mi Gente" – J Balvin & Willy William
"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Impact Award
Janet Jackson
Hero Award
Carrie Underwood
Icon Award
Kelly Clarkson
