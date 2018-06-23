Radio Disney Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to find out who took home the top honors at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards!

Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, BTS, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini and Maroon 5 were all up for awards during the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this weekend. So which celebs won the top awards? We're bringing you all the winning details!

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Janet Jackson received special honors at the ceremony. See who else won a 2018 Radio Disney Music Award:

"You Know You Love Them—Best Duo/Group (Presented By KRAFT® Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)"

BTS - WINNER

Clean Bandit

Echosmith

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

"The One—Best Artist"

Shawn Mendes - WINNER

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

"The Bestest—Song of the Year"

"Havana" – Camila Cabello - WINNER

"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift

"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

"There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" – Shawn Mendes

"Wolves" – Selena Gomez & Marshmello

"XOXO—Best Crush Song"

"Perfect" – Ed Sheeran - WINNER

"I Like Me Better" – Lauv

"Ins and Outs" – Sofia Carson

"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Why" – Sabrina Carpenter

"#SQUADGOALS—Fiercest Fans"

BTS Army - BTS - WINNER

Mellogang - Marshmello

Megatronz – Meghan Trainor

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes