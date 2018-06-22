Talk about a cute sibling moment!

Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson posted an adorable Instagram series Friday afternoon of himself and his two kids—18-month-old Prince Thompson and two-month-old True Thompson. The proud dad captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

They mark the first pictures Tristan has shared of his newborn daughter.

In the first picture of two, his two kids are holding hands as he protectively holds them both. The second shot shows Polaroid images of his son giving kisses to his sister.

As many fans know, Prince is the son of Tristan and former girlfriend Jordan Craig, while True is his child with current love Khloe Kardashian.