by Jennifer Cullen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 4:50 PM
Talk about a cute sibling moment!
Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson posted an adorable Instagram series Friday afternoon of himself and his two kids—18-month-old Prince Thompson and two-month-old True Thompson. The proud dad captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.
They mark the first pictures Tristan has shared of his newborn daughter.
In the first picture of two, his two kids are holding hands as he protectively holds them both. The second shot shows Polaroid images of his son giving kisses to his sister.
As many fans know, Prince is the son of Tristan and former girlfriend Jordan Craig, while True is his child with current love Khloe Kardashian.
This isn't the first time the athlete showed that he's a proud dad. Just this past Monday, Tristan shared his love for his little ones by posting a shot of the two necklaces he wears—gold chains with his kids' names of them.
Tristan captioned the shot, "My Prince and Princess. I love you guys so much!!!"
The basketball star seems to be enjoying quality time with his kids after returning to Los Angeles with Kardashian. The couple has been in Cleveland since True's birth in April, but the duo decided to come home to Khloe's native Calabasas for the summer.
Hopefully, more cute pics of the family are to come.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!
