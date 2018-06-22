The Unexpected Summer Sandals Trend Kim Kardashian Is Wearing

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 2:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Lucy Hale, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa

Getty Images/BACKGRID

Here's your chance to step in celebrity shoes...well, kind of.

While summer brings plenty of opportunities to wear flip-flops, slides and slip-ons, it's also optimal time to refresh your shoe arsenal. What are the latest trends, as seen on fashion-forward stars? Celebs are finding inspiration in throwbacks, of course. This season's must-have sandals are taking style notes from the ‘70s, ‘90s and even early ‘00s.

For instance, Kim Kardashian West just sat front row at Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2019 show, wearing an electric cargo jacket and—to our surprise—single strap, toe-loop sandals. We're betting Lauren Conrad circa Laguna Beach probably wished she kept her iteration now…

What else is making a comeback? Party platforms, as seen on singer Dua Lipa, and gilded slides, tried and tested on Lucy Hale.

Photos

Celebrity-Inspired Summer Wardrobe Essentials 2018

To shop this season's unexpected trends, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Dua Lipa

DARA / BACKGRID

Party Platforms

The Disco Era would be proud of the party platforms gracing the Hollywood scene these days. These sandals are high, chunky and oftentimes comes in a textured fabric, like singer Dua Lipa's, or a colorful print. Yes, these are pool party-approved, but please watch your step!

ESC: Summer Sandals

Boohoo

SHOP: Cross Strap Tie Up Platform Heels, $32

ESC: Summer Sandals

Anthropologie

SHOP: LAB Textured T-Strap Platform Heels, $158

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Sandals

Tommy Hilfiger

SHOP: Platform Heeled Sandal, $139.50

ESC: Lucy Hale

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Metallic Slides

Slide sandals have been on-trend for a few years now, but this summer, give your pool variety a gilded makeover. Lucy Hale's crisscross version keeps it simple, but you can embellish, heighten and detail yours as much as you please. 

ESC: Summer Sandals

Fitflop Limited Edition

SHOP: Quilted Metallic Leather Slide Sandals, $250

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Sandals

Zara

SHOP: Leather Wedges With Crossover Straps, Was $89.90; $59.99

ESC: Summer Sandals

Free People

SHOP: Tuscan Slip On Espadrilles, $98

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Chesnot/WireImage

Toe-Loop Sandals

The early 2000s called—they want their shoes back! Kim Kardashian West, however, is not having it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modernized the look by keeping things as minimal as possible and throwing on a chunky heel. 

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Sandals

Topshop

SHOP: Toe Loop Sandals, $80

ESC: Summer Sandals

Diane Von Furtenberg

SHOP: Brittany Asymmetrical Flat Sandal, $198

ESC: Summer Sandals

LOQ

SHOP: Pau Leather Sandals, $325

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Lucy Hale , Style Collective , Fashion , Shoes , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shopping: Summer Pants

15 Breezy Pants to Keep You Cool This Summer

Hillary Scott

Hollywood Goes Red, White & Blue

Shopping: Bridesmaid Gifts

11 Sweet Bridesmaid Gifts for Your Wedding Party

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reflects on Her First Trip to Paris Since 2016 Robbery: "I Feel Calm"

ESC: Kerry Washington, BET AWARDS

Best BET Awards Looks of All Time

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily Collins

Lily Collins Channels a Summer Garden and More Best Dressed Looks

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.