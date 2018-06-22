Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards are here!

Stars are starting to arrive at the award show, taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Before heading inside to the ceremony, the celebs are hitting the red carpet to pose for photos and stop for interviews.

Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, Ludacris, Alesso and Olivia Holt were among the first stars to arrive on the red carpet, and we have all of the pictures to show you. The award show won't air until Saturday, but you can take a look at our gallery to see your favorite stars on the red carpet at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards right now!