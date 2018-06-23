Have your assistant clear your schedule and hold your calls if you've yet to watch Set It Up. STAT.

Netflix has delivered the summer's first official sleeper hit with its romantic comedy starring Glenn Powell (on the fast track to becoming the next great Internet boyfriend) and Zoey Deutch (our generation's Meg Ryan) as two assistants whose exhaustion and desperation for social lives lead them to set up their high-powered and demanding bosses, played with glee by Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu.

It's a little raunchy. It's a little romantic. It's not too sweet. And it's totally irresistible. Set It Up is one of the best rom-coms to be made in the last decade, equal parts love letter to and send-up of the often-overlooked and underrated genre. Soon after hitting play on the movie, it's clear two women were responsible for its relatable, realistic and hilarious relationships and characters: Writer Katie Silberman and director Claire Scanlon.