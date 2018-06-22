Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids "Have No Clue" She's Famous

"It's pretty intense, but like at home I'm not known," Kim told Rubin, who is also a KTLA 5 Morning News anchor. "Like my kids have no clue what's going on. So, I don't really feel it, I spend most of my time at home, so, I mean, obviously I get it, I know it."

Kim went on to add, "Me and my family, we do talk about it, how crazy just our life has been over the past decade and we're so grateful and we're so appreciative and I mean, we're still exactly the same."

When asked about the fights and the drama fans see on KUWTK, Kim confirmed it's all real.