Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids "Have No Clue" She's Famous

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 11:26 AM

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian might be one of the most famous celebrities in the world, but to her kids, she's just a mom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about fame and family life in a new interview with journalist Sam Rubin for ITV's This Morning, and explained that her kids don't know that she's a celebrity. Looking back at how her life has changed over the past 12 years and how her level of stardom has grown, Kim said that fame can be "pretty intense."

But, not when she's at home with her and Kanye West's three children, North West, 5, Saint West, 2, and Chicago West, born in January.

Read

Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First time Since 2016 Robbery

"It's pretty intense, but like at home I'm not known," Kim told Rubin, who is also a KTLA 5 Morning News anchor. "Like my kids have no clue what's going on. So, I don't really feel it, I spend most of my time at home, so, I mean, obviously I get it, I know it."

Kim went on to add, "Me and my family, we do talk about it, how crazy just our life has been over the past decade and we're so grateful and we're so appreciative and I mean, we're still exactly the same."

When asked about the fights and the drama fans see on KUWTK, Kim confirmed it's all real.

"I think if anything we try to tone it down for the cameras because we don't wanna look crazy and I just couldn't control myself this season," Kim dished. What's making her crazy this season? "Kourtney."

As the interview was wrapping up, the E! star also revealed that she doesn't take selfies anymore. "You know, I don't take selfies anymore, I don't really like them," Kim shared.

See her explain why in the video above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!

