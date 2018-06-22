Adam Rippon Skates Nude for ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 10:15 AM

Adam Rippon, ESPN The Magazine

ESPN The Magazine / Eric Lutzens

It's Adam Rippon like you've never seen him before.

The 28-year-old Olympic figure skater and medalist, who became a fan-favorite athlete during the 2018 Winter Olympics, poses nude for ESPN the Magazine's annual Body issue.

Several behind-the-scenes images were released on Thursday. The issue will hit newsstands on June 29. In one photo, he actually skates naked while wearing his skates. In another, he poses and stretches his muscles.

"I couldn't have done this [shoot] while I was in the closet," Rippon, who came out as gay in 2015, was quoted as telling the magazine. "I think that, with my experience of coming out, I felt so liberated in so many ways."

"I don't want to say I'll never be in this shape again, but I'll never be in this shape," he said. "I'll be in another shape. This is a milestone of all the work it took me to get to the point to be an Olympic medal-winning figure skater."

Adam Rippon, ESPN The Magazine

ESPN The Magazine / Eric Lutzens

Adam Rippon, ESPN The Magazine

ESPN The Magazine / Eric Lutzens

Rippon is among 16 athletes who appear in ESPN the Magazine's Body issue, which marks its 10th anniversary.

The others are Olympic track medalist Tori Bowie, Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Jessie Diggins, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Houston Astros pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, softball player Lauren Chamberlain, U.S. women's national team soccer player Crystal Dunn, WWE performer Charlotte Flair, L.A. Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, U.S. women's national team and Seattle Reign forward Megan Rapinoe, NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and golf champion Greg Norman.

