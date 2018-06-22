Kim Kardashianhas felt it, gone through it and now she's moving on.

In accordance with her self-prescribed philosophy, the reality star practiced what she preached when she returned to Paris this week, marking the first time she's traveled to the city of light since she was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital in October 2016.

The mogul and her rapper husband Kanye West were photographed in Paris on Thursday along with sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scottattending the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring-summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show in honor of West's friend, designer Virgil Abloh.

"It was such an emotional trip!" the mother of three wrote on her app on Friday. "For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma."