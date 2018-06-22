ABC said goodbye to Roseanne and Roseanne Barr and hello to The Conners, a spinoff of the iconic sitcom about Roseanne Conner's family. Your favorites are back, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and D.J. (Michael Fishman), just no Roseanne Conner.

"The Conners' stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago," ABC said in a statement.

How the spinoff deals with Barr's exile remains to be seen (we've got some ideas on what the writers can do), however one that is certain is this: Some fans aren't happy.