Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent part of their time off from their On the Run II tour hobnobbing with London's creative elite.

The power couple had a date night at the Arts Club, an arts-oriented members'-only club, located in the city's upscale Mayfair neighborhood. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have visited the venue, whose annual membership rates start from $1,326, in past years.

Beyoncé wore her hair in a high ponytail and sported a long sleeve black velvet asymmetrical dress, black feather stiletto sandals and sunglasses. Jay-Z wore a long black jacket over a matching hoodie and pants, black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap—the latter of which is technically not permitted under the club's dress code.

The two arrived after 8 p.m. and left after 2:40 a.m. through a back door, a source told E! News, adding that Jay-Z walked Beyoncé out and helped her get into an awaiting car. Their friends left the restaurant via its front entrance and drove off in another car.