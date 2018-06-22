EXCLUSIVE!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Share a Kiss During Dinner Date

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 8:47 AM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

PDA alert!

Multiple outlets reported two weeks ago that Jennifer Lawrence and New York art dealer Cooke Maroney were dating, after they were spotted walking together in New York City. The two have not commented.

On Thursday night, the 27-year-old Oscar winner and the 33-year-old were photographed sharing a kiss while on a candlelit dinner date at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. A source told E! News that the two dined for about three hours and appeared to be "totally into each other."

Both dressed casually; Lawrence wore a white flowing V-neck top, jeans and black open toe stiletto mules, while he wore a dark sweatshirt, matching pants and sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Earlier on Thursday, Lawrence and Maroney were also spotted walking together arm-in-arm in New York City.

Lawrence had said on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM in February that she was not in a relationship. The interview took place about three months after she and Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in mother!, had broken up after a year of dating.

