Timeless Canceled Again by NBC—But It Might Not Be the End

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 8:19 AM

History is repeating itself.

After a few weeks of uncertainty, NBC has made the decision to cancel Timeless after two seasons...just one year after canceling and uncanceling the time-traveling drama. 

Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, and Malcolm Barrett starred in the show, which wrapped its two-season run in May, with fans immediately starting social media campaigns to get the show renewed for a third season.

After its cancellation, co-creator Shawn Ryan took to Twitter to sound off on the news, and weighed in on the possibility of a TV movie to wrap up the series' story. (EW reports there have been talks of a movie, but no concrete plans have been made.)

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

In its second season, Timeless averaged 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 in the  adults 18-49 demo. 

Last year, after the show was revived by NBC following the fan outcry, star Malcolm Barrett told E! News, "Since the show started, there's been a fanbase that I've never seen before. It's incredible because the sci-fi fanbase is relentless, you know, on top of the fact that the network—you know how there's buyer's remorse? I think they had seller's remorse." 

Lanter took to Twitter after the cancellation news on Friday, telling the fans they "deserve so much more" after their tireless campaign to save the show. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.) 

 
