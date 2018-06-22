XXXTentacion's Mom Hints His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 7:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
XXXtentacion

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Was XXXTentacion set to become a dad?

The rapper was shot dead outside a motorcycle dealership in south Florida on Monday. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was 20.

On Thursday, a first trimester, 8-week sonogram was posted on his official Twitter page, with the caption, "baby jah ♥ the legacy lives on." It was also posted on his Instagram, with the caption, "baby jah...#longlivejahseh," and on an Instagram page that appears to belong to his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, with the caption, "He left us a final gift."

On Wednesday, XXXTentacion's Twitter page featured a post published on his mom's behalf, which read, "Charity event is still happening this Sunday in Florida. this was Jahseh's final wish. More details soon."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

People quoted a source as saying that XXXTentacion was expecting a baby with his girlfriend at the time of his death, although it is unclear if he knew she was pregnant before the shooting. Her name was not made public.

At the time of the shooting, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting pregnant then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala in 2016, the outlet said, adding that neither she nor XXXTentacion have publicly addressed the pregnancy since the alleged assault or announced if the child was born.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Harry Styles

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Teen Choice Awards 2018: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Riverdale Among Top Nominees

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Reaction to Roseanne Spinoff The Conners Is Mixed Among Fans

Jay Z, Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have Date Night at Elite London Club During Tour Break

James Corden, Paul McCartney, Carpool Karaoke

The Brits Are Bringing It! Where Does Paul McCartney's Carpool Karaoke Episode Rank Compared to Previous British Acts on the Show?

The Proposal

The Proposal Pulls Second Episode After Contestant Accused of Facilitating Sexual Assault

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reunite for Daughter Everly's Class

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.