No, Sophie Turner did not spoil the last season of Game of Thrones with a tattoo. It's just some new ink.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy series, revealed her new tattoo of a direwolf along with the quote, "The pack survives," and ignited rampant speculation about what this means for the end of Game of Thrones. Turner set the record straight on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"People were mad and crazy because they thought you were giving away the final spoiler to the final season," host James Corden said to the actress.

But that's not the case.