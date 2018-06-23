The end is nearly here, both in terms of category roll out and the shows in this category.

Today's TV Scoop Awards categories are Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale. The series finales qualified if they were planned ahead of time—not cancelled at the last minute, and for the cancellations, we even included the shows that have since been brought back. A show being saved does not erase the pain you felt!

Last year, Sense8 won saddest cancellation, and Person of Interest's series finale was named the best of all. Get to voting to determine who wins this year!