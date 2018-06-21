19 Denim Cutoff Shorts You'll Love, No Matter Your Style

Timur Emek/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 4:24 PM
Denim shorts are like that one popular girl in high school: Everyone's a fan.
Even if you're not one for shorts, somehow you're into the denim variety. And it's probably because there are so many iterations—a go-to pair for everyone. Want something on the longer side? Check. Or what if you want something with a little print detailing? Those exist, too.
Seriously, there's a reason denim shorts have been around for so long. Regardless of your personal preference, they'll forever be the uniform of summer.
BUY IT: L'AGENCE Ryland High Waist Denim Shorts, $198
BUY IT: GRLFRND Cindy Rigid High Waist Denim Shorts, $158.00
BUY IT: Current/Elliott The Ultra High Waist Shorts, $198
BUY IT: Good American High Waist Denim Boyfriend Shorts, $155
BUY IT: Topshop Ripped Denim Mom Shorts, $42
BUY IT: Forever21 Plus Size High-Waist Denim Shorts, $23
BUY IT: RAG & BONE/JEAN Frayed paneled denim shorts, $148
BUY IT: L'AGENCE Ryland Shorts, $198
BUY IT: Unionbay Devo Acid Wash Denim Shorts, $22
BUY IT: McGuire Denim Fonda Denim Shorts, $248
BUY IT: One Teaspoon Bandits Denim Shorts, $99
BUY IT: Joe's Jeans Bermuda Shorts, $148
BUY IT: 7 For All Mankind Cutoffs, $136
BUY IT: Siwy Camilla Cutoff Shorts, $152
BUY IT: AGolde Dee Short, $128
BUY IT: AGolde '90s Shorts, $148
BUY IT: Levi's 501 Shorts, $69.50
BUY IT: Citizens of Humanity Danielle Shorts, $218
BUY IT: Grlfrnd Adriana Mid-Rise Slouchy Short Tacked and Rolled, $148
God bless short shorts!
