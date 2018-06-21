Melania Trumpruffled feathers on Thursday when she traveled to meet with immigrant children wearing a jacket that read "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" across the back.

Many responded negatively to the $39 Zara coat, which the First Lady wore while boarding a jet headed to Mcallen, Texas. Melania removed the seemingly controversial fashion statement for her visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter, where she met with children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

FLOTUS' spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, responded to the backlash, telling several outlets, "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe."