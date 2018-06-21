EXCLUSIVE!

Why Kim Kardashian Was Finally Ready to Return to Paris

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 2:52 PM

With increased personal security, Kim Kardashian returned to Paris on Thursday for the first time in a year and a half, which helped her find "closure" following her terrifying experience of getting robbed at gunpoint in a hotel in the capital.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star accompanied husband Kanye West to the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show, where he reunited with his friend and designer Virgil Abloh. They were also joined by her sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

"Kim was happy to go to Paris," a source told E! News exclusively. "She has missed it and felt like it was the right time to go. She felt comfortable because she had Kanye by her side the entire time. She also had beefed up security because there were so many paparazzi. It was good for her to go back, but emotional at the same time. It's been so long, but it's a city she has always loved and she wants to be able to visit regularly again."

"The visit was special and important for Kim," the source told E! News. "She wants to move on completely from what happened and going back helped with closure."

In October 2016, five burglars bound and gagged Kim in her hotel room in Paris, then robbed her at gunpoint, making off with two cellphones and about $11 million worth of jewelry, including a $4.9 million ring. Kim emerged unharmed but shaken.

Kim posted on Instagram Stories a video showing security guards keeping paparazzi at bay.

"Casual stroll," she wrote.

The source told E! News that during their visit, Kim and Kanye had lunch at the restaurant L'Avenue, "which has always been one of their favorite places."

"They welcomed them with open arms and treated them very well," the source said.

 

Also on Thursday, Kim and Kanye are set to attend a listening party for Teyana Taylor's new album, which the rapper produced.

Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back!" Kim tweeted. "I couldn't have come for a better reason....off to Teyana's listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!"

