It's Khloe Kardashian's birthday, which means it's time to party!

Khlo-money is officially 34 years old and boy has she had one heck of a year. The reality star became a mom this year, Revenge Body became her second reality TV baby and the whole fam took on Family Feud, which let's be honest was one of the highlights of our year for sure.

While the new mom is settling into her life back in L.A. with her family, we can't help but remember the wilder days of the youngest Kardashian sister. Over the years Khloe has proven that she's loud, fun and just the right amount of crazy.

She calls it like it is, doesn't shy away from awkward situations and has epic clap backs for anything her family or friends say to her. In fact, throughout the 14 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the Good American co-founder has gifted us with some of the most outrageous quotes of all time and we are forever grateful that she has.

In honor of Khloe's bday we are reliving some of the birthday girl's sassiest quotes in KUWTK history, so get ready to laugh as we celebrate Khlo-Money and her 34 years on this planet.

