Looks like Princess Charlotte is following in her mom Kate Middleton's footsteps with it comes to fashion!

Prince William made a royal appearance at the International Business Festival at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool earlier this week. There, he met with Liverpool's Leather Satchel Company officials Keith and Gail Hanshaw, who presented him with three custom-made bags for his and Kate's three children.

Each contained their names. Prince George, 4, got a black and red one, while 1-month-old baby brother Prince Louis, received a tan and brown one. Their sister Charlotte, 3, got a pink one.

"Charlotte will be obsessed with that," William said. "I'll never be able to get it off her."