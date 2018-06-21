E! News Bio: Zuri Hall

ZURI HALL

Correspondent, E! News; Co-Host, What the Fashion on Snapchat, Host, What's Good with Zuri Hall on Instagram

Zuri Hall currently serves as an on-air correspondent for E! News; co-host of E!'s  What the Fashion on Snapchat, which humorously break down the most recent celebrity fashion trends alongside Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale; and host of What's Good with Zuri Hall, an E! News original series that takes a bite-size deep-dive into hot pop culture headlines, trends or conversations that celebrate and explore diversity in Hollywood.

In 2017, Zuri's on-air work helped E! News earn a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. Zuri and the E! News team continue to reinvent entertainment and celebrity news for the next generation, serving as the go-to multiplatform destination for content and pop culture coverage spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle, viral content, television, music and more, and the voice for what's trending in pop culture across all platforms—from television and online to mobile, social and VOD.   

Before joining E! News, Zuri hosted the after shows and reunion specials for MTV's hit reality competition show The Challenge.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

