Leave it to the hubby to find the right fit!

Kristin Cavallari is a fashionista, but that doesn't mean she doesn't ask for wardrobe help every now and then. Who better to ask to get her outfits together than her handsome husband Jay Cutler! On this week's episode of Very Cavallari, Jay reveals he is the stylist behind some of her greatest outfits...kind of!

"What does one wear to a photoshoot?" Kristin wonders before asking her husband to help her make a sweater decision. "I think I pick out 98 percent of your clothes," he jokes with his wife. "Do people know that I style you?"