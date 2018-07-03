by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 7:30 AM
Leave it to the hubby to find the right fit!
Kristin Cavallari is a fashionista, but that doesn't mean she doesn't ask for wardrobe help every now and then. Who better to ask to get her outfits together than her handsome husband Jay Cutler! On this week's episode of Very Cavallari, Jay reveals he is the stylist behind some of her greatest outfits...kind of!
"What does one wear to a photoshoot?" Kristin wonders before asking her husband to help her make a sweater decision. "I think I pick out 98 percent of your clothes," he jokes with his wife. "Do people know that I style you?"
But Kristin seems to have a different opinion of his fashion services. "It's just easier if you're standing there," she tells him. That seems more reasonable considering Kristin is known for her fashion prowess.
Later on she needs Jay's help to get a sweater over her head without totally ruining her makeup and hair. Jay obliges, but not before jokingly complaining about having to do everything for her. "I have to pick out your clothes. I have to dress you," he shares.
Of course Kristin is thrilled to have her hubby's help! "Good thing I have you," she tells him. "What would I do without you?" Aw! They'd win our vote for cutest celeb couple!
See the hilarious moment in the video above!
Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!
Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team Already Has Tension on Very Cavallari: ''I Just Kind of Want Her to Stay in Her Lane''
Watch Nikki Bella Find the "Stunning" Wedding Dress of Her Dreams on Total Bellas: "I Just Got Goosebumps!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?