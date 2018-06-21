Blake Shelton Says He Has a "Stronger Bond" With Gwen Stefani Every Day

Almost three years after they stepped out together as a couple, Blake Shelton is reflecting on his relationship with Gwen Stefani, saying the two share a bond that gets stronger every day.

Shelton divorced fellow country star Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage. Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, the following month. She and Shelton went public with their relationship that November.

"When I was going through my divorce, and just, hit rock bottom just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating, it's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time," Shelton said on the upcoming episode of NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

"And I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now, talking about this, I think in the back of our mind, that we both kind of thought, this is a rebound deal because we're both coming out of a low spot in our lives and we're kind of clinging to each other to get through this," Shelton continued. "But now, here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level. That's the only way I think either one of us would probably describe it, if she was sitting here."

In 2016, Shelton told CMT that his relationship with Stefani, a fellow coach on NBC's The Voice, was "not something that anybody could have seen coming, besides God, I guess, because it doesn't look like it would make sense."

"But all I can tell you is it does, it just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we're at in our lives and I tell people all the time, Gwen saved my life last year, she did and I think she would probably tell you something similar about me. We didn't really know each other that well. Even the first season that Gwen was on [The Voice], I didn't ever really get to know her that well," he said. "Just all of a sudden, this thing just happened because of stuff, things that we were going through. Saved my life, period."

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Stefani admitted that she often thinks about the idea of marrying Shelton.

"The kids love him. We love him," she said. "Everybody loves him."

