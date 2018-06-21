Summer is great and all, but we are so ready for fall!

Yes, it sounds a little crazy to wish away the summer months, beach vacations and relaxing by the pool, but fall has a lot to offer.

In addition fall leaves, warm coffee drinks—AKA the craziness of pumpkin spice lattes—and football, the fall gives us new seasons of our favorite TV shows. Not to mention all of the brand new series that we're bound to get hooked on.

While most networks roll out their fall lineup in September (thank goodness), The CW is all about October, which means we have two months of TV premieres to look forward to.

Earlier this week the network announced its fall lineup for 2018, which you can see here, and we're not sure which show we're more excited for this year. They are all so good!