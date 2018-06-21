Demi Lovato Sings About Breaking Sobriety in "Sober" Song

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 10:07 AM
Demi Lovato sings about not being sober anymore in a new single.
This past March, the 25-year-old singer celebrated maintaining six years of sobriety. Lovato has for years been open about her battles with drug and alcohol addictions, as well as with bipolar disorder, eating disorders and self-harm. She underwent rehab in 2010, at age 18.
Lovato released the single and video "Sober" on Thursday.
"My truth..." she tweeted.
In the ballad, she sings, "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."
Island Records
"And I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again," she also sings in "Sober." "I wanna be a role model / but I'm only human."
The video is mostly a lyric video but does show photos and videos of Lovato as a child and adult, including a pic of her holding a red cup.
Lovato got tearful onstage at a concert in March after celebrating her six years of sobriety milestone. In April, she celebrated Hayley Kiyoko's new album being released with fellow former Disney Channel stars Cole Sprouse, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Debby Ryan and Alyson Stoner. Photos of the reunion went viral. Among them was a pic of Lovato holding a drink, spurring fans to question what she was drinking.
She replied, "I don't have to defend anything but it was red bull."
Days later, Lovato canceled the remaining South America dates of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She returned to the road in late May. Lovato is set to next to perform in Barcelona on Thursday.
