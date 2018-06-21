Demi Lovato Sings About Breaking Sobriety in "Sober" Song

Demi Lovato sings about not being sober anymore in a new single.

This past March, the 25-year-old singer celebrated maintaining six years of sobriety. Lovato has for years been open about her battles with drug and alcohol addictions, as well as with bipolar disorder, eating disorders and self-harm. She underwent rehab in 2010, at age 18.

Lovato released the single and video "Sober" on Thursday.

"My truth..." she tweeted.

In the ballad, she sings, "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."