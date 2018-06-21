Real Housewives' Tinsley Mortimer Says She and Scott Kluth Are "On a Break"

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are currently broken up.

The Real Housewives of New York star was asked about her relationship status on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she confirmed the split. But, did Mortimer mention that they do break up "all the time."

"Today is an odd day, so the media is reporting that we did break up and it's true, we are on a break right now," Mortimer told host Andy Cohen. "Look, it's so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when don't live in the same town, he's in Chicago so busy with CouponCabin."

"You say you're on a break," Cohen noted.

"We're...Andy don't pressure me," the Bravo star replied. "Look, we're broken up right now, but I'll tell you this, we break up all the time, just the media doesn't get a hold of it like they did this time."

Mortimer also confirmed that their split had "zero to do" with a recent episode of the reality show which showed her trying on wedding dresses.

The couple previously called it quits in Oct. 2017, with a source telling E! News that distance did play a role in the split.

"The long distance just became really difficult. Tinsley is focused on re-establishing her life in New York," the source explained at the time. "They had a lot of fun, and who's to say if it's definitely over for good? I could see them getting back together at some point."

