Life is one big juggling act for Victoria Beckham.

Taking the stage at Forbes Women's Summit on Tuesday, the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion mogul got to the age-old topic of how she handles everything going on in her Hollywood life, including her eponymous brand, her family of six and her marriage of nearly two decades to David Beckham.

After previous speculation that she and Beckham were planning to split—claims the couple's spokeswoman fiercely denied—the British star spoke glowingly of her longtime partner, particularly when it came to sharing the load as parents.

"When I'm away, he is at home doing the school run, cooking dinner, helping with homework," she said, via Forbes. "It's about being in a working partnership."